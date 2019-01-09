ENTERTAINMENT

'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' opens at the Academy of Music

EMBED </>More Videos

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" now playing at the Academy of Music - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on January 9, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" opened Tuesday night at the Kimmel Center's Academy of Music.

It's the true story of the chart-topping music legend's rise to stardom and the show features dozens of top hits, many you may not know Carole King wrote and composed.

From "One Fine Day" to the "Locomotion" to "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow", Carole King was behind the music of generations, having written or co-written 118 pop hits between 1955 and 1999.

Sarah Bockel portrays Carole King and even had a chance to meet her after a performance in California when the star surprised the cast.

"She's glowing and effervescent and what an amazing example that is for women in our industry to see her just be herself and that's what connects her to so many people - she shows her vulnerabilities," said Bockel. "There's so much we can learn from her and she's just an incredible example."

This is the show's second tour stop here in Philadelphia.

You can catch "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" at the Academy of Music now through January 20th.

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentbroadway philadelphiabroadwaymusicaltheaterKimmel Center
