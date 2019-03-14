Beer, magic and musicians: 3 budget-friendly events to enjoy in Philadelphia this weekend

St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl in Manayunk

Tempesta di Mare Doppelgeiger: Violin concert at Woodmere Art Museum

Irish Magician Rodd Hogg

Want to get out and about this weekend, without breaking the bank? Here are three ideas for what to do in Philadelphia for $22 or less.---Celebrate the luck of the Irish at a St. Patrick's Day bar crawl this Saturday night. Explore more than six Manayunk venues, including Ryan's Pub, Bayou and Cactus. Enjoy food and drink specials, live DJs and plenty of green giveaways, plus the first 200 guests will receive a complimentary T-shirt.Saturday, March 16, 12-8 p.m.Participating Manayunk pubs$12-$20If you've got classical music on the brain, check out a performance by two violinists this Saturday at the Woodmere Art Museum. Rebecca Harris and Emlyn Ngai will play pieces by Jean-Marie Leclair, Giovanni Battista Viotti, Sergei Prokofiev, Astor Piazzolla and other composers.Saturday, March 16, 5-7 p.m.Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave.$12-22Last but not least, catch a mesmerizing performance by magician and hypnotist Rodd Hogg this Saturday night. The Irish magician will pilfer your coins, rings and cards right before your eyes. He'll even have you forgetting your own name. Hogg has performed for a slew of famous European entertainers, including Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell, and British rapper and singer Tinie Tempah.Saturday, March 16, 8-10 p.m.Sona Pub & Kitchen, 4417 Main St.$15---