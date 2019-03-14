Arts & Entertainment

Beer, magic and musicians: 3 budget-friendly events to enjoy in Philadelphia this weekend

Photo: Madelon/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Want to get out and about this weekend, without breaking the bank? Here are three ideas for what to do in Philadelphia for $22 or less.

St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl in Manayunk





Celebrate the luck of the Irish at a St. Patrick's Day bar crawl this Saturday night. Explore more than six Manayunk venues, including Ryan's Pub, Bayou and Cactus. Enjoy food and drink specials, live DJs and plenty of green giveaways, plus the first 200 guests will receive a complimentary T-shirt.

When: Saturday, March 16, 12-8 p.m.

Where: Participating Manayunk pubs

Admission: $12-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


Tempesta di Mare Doppelgeiger: Violin concert at Woodmere Art Museum





If you've got classical music on the brain, check out a performance by two violinists this Saturday at the Woodmere Art Museum. Rebecca Harris and Emlyn Ngai will play pieces by Jean-Marie Leclair, Giovanni Battista Viotti, Sergei Prokofiev, Astor Piazzolla and other composers.

When: Saturday, March 16, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave.

Admission: $12-22

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Irish Magician Rodd Hogg





Last but not least, catch a mesmerizing performance by magician and hypnotist Rodd Hogg this Saturday night. The Irish magician will pilfer your coins, rings and cards right before your eyes. He'll even have you forgetting your own name. Hogg has performed for a slew of famous European entertainers, including Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell, and British rapper and singer Tinie Tempah.

When: Saturday, March 16, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Sona Pub & Kitchen, 4417 Main St.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
