Arts & Entertainment

'Benson,' 'Star Trek' actor René Auberjonois dies at 79

By ANDREW DALTON
LOS ANGELES, California -- René Auberjonois, a prolific actor best known for the TV shows "Benson" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," has died. He was 79. His son Remy Auberjonois tells The Associated Press he died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles of metastatic lung cancer.

The actor won a Tony on Broadway in 1969's "Coco" opposite Katharine Hepburn. His first major movie role was as Father Mulcahy in the 1970 film "M.A.S.H." In the 1980s, he played Clayton Runnymede Endicott III, a snooty staffer in a governor's mansion on "Benson." And in the 1990s, he played the shape-shifting alien Odo on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."

Auberjonois was also the voice of Chef Louis in Disney's 'Little Mermaid.'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentcelebrity deaths
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigate death of newborn in SW Philadelphia
Popular Christmas light display may go dark after 20 years
Mike Quick's take on Bill Belichick vs. Andy Reid. Overheard at Tredici.
Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch puppeteer from 'Sesame Street' dies
2 police officers, 1 civilian injured in crash in Logan
State police searching for missing man in Bucks County
Show More
Firefighters battle house fire in Absecon, New Jersey
Diocese: Priest returned to duty now declared 'unsuitable'
AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain Monday
Navy, families recount heroics of fallen sailors in shooting
Mother of missing NJ girl: Family friend her 1st suspect
More TOP STORIES News