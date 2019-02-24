OSCARS

Best looks of the 2019 Oscars red carpet

EMBED </>More Videos

More like Oscars 'Metallic' Carpet! Did you catch sparkle and glam? Who was your favorite look of the night?

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Here is a list of the best red carpet looks for the 2019 Oscars, according to fashion expert and model Roshumba Williams.

The most fun dresses were worn by Kacey Musgraves, Gemma Chan and Sarah Paulson.

Sarah Paulson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Kacey Musgraves arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gemma Chan arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.



Those with the best bardot neckline were Michelle Yeoh, Constance Wu and Octavia Spencer.

Michelle Yeoh arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Constance Wu arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Octavia Spencer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.



The best dressed men of the night were Chadwick Boseman, Jason Momoa and Henry Golding.

Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Henry Golding arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.



The shining stars with the best shimmery looks were Glenn Close, Jennifer Lopez and Brie Larson.

Glenn Close arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Brie Larson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.



The glamorous actresses with the best old Hollywood looks were Lady Gaga, Regina King and Charlize Theron.

Lady Gaga attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Regina King attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Charlize Theron attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.



The ultimate best looks of the night were Regina King, Gemma Chan and Chadwick Boseman.

Regina King arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gemma Chan attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmercedes-benz usa oscarsOscarsfashioncelebrity
OSCARS
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Lady Gaga's emotional Oscars speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Lady Gaga's emotional Oscars speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Mahershala Ali, Regina King win big
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Bradley Cooper among Oscar noms with local ties
Man, 25, shot in neck on South Street
Disney drops new 'Lion King' teaser trailer
Fans flock to diner where Bradley Cooper filmed movie
AccuWeather: Wind Whipped Monday
Authorities: Man held women captive, forced them into prostitution
Show More
'Swatting' incident led to massive police response in Upland
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Tredyffrin Township
I-95 crash leaves Millville teen dead, 4 others injured
New Jersey becomes first US state to take legal Oscars bets
How the voting works at the Oscars
More News