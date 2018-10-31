HALLOWEEN

Beyonce dresses as Phoni Braxton

Beyonce dresses as Phoni Braxton. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 31, 2018.

Bogus Braxton. Phony Toni.

Whatever you want to call her, the photo posted on Instagram Tuesday night wasn't of the 90's singer.



It's actually Beyonce showing off her epic Halloween costume 'Phoni Braxton.'

Queen Bey dressed up just like Toni Braxton on the cover of her 1993 self-titled album.

The singer sported Braxton's look down to a tee, including a white tank-top, leather jacket and high-waisted jeans.

A short pixie wig completed the look.

Braxton jokingly tweeted that Beyonce looks better than she does on her own album cover.

