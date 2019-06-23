disney

Beyonce, Donald Glover sing 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight?' from 'Lion King': LISTEN

Get ready to feel the love tonight, Beyhive.

Disney has released an extended spot featuring a preview of Donald Glover (Simba) and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala) performing the iconic song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" from the studio's upcoming "The Lion King" remake.



The new take on the beloved 1994 animated classic is among the most anticipated films out this summer. Fans got an in-depth look, including the new rendition of "The Lion Sleeps Tonight," when the most recent full-length trailer was released in April.

The all-star cast will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and John Oliver as Zazu. James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.

"The Lion King" will hit theaters on July 19, 2019. Advanced tickets go on sale at 6 a.m. PT on Monday, June 24.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

MORE ON DISNEY AND PIXAR FILMS

Pixar's 'Onward' debuts teaser trailer

AMC Theatres to have 'Toy Story' movie marathon ahead of latest film release

Summer movie preview: 'Toy Story,' 'Aladdin,' 'Lion King,' among movies with familiar characters returning to theaters

Star Wars films unveiled, Avatar sequels bumped in updated Disney film slate

What to know about upcoming streaming service Disney+
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbeyoncedisneymovie newsmusic news
DISNEY
Meet the new characters from 'Toy Story 4'
'Avengers: Endgame' getting re-released with new content
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge virtual queuing system: What you need to know
Disney World hikes annual pass prices
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing woman, grandson charged with Feb. murder
Philadelphia refinery fire extinguished, air monitoring continues
NY man becomes 11th to die on Dominican Republic vacation
Passengers lucky to be unharmed after plane crash in NJ
Driver who hit 2 women blames mechanical issue with SUV
Person struck by car, killed on I-95 in Chester
Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled, may contain metal
Show More
YouTube star missing, fans concerned after recent video
Active duty Air Force member, 2 children found dead on Staten Island
AccuWeather: Sunny And Warm
4 men shot, wounded in Point Breeze
Driver crashes vehicle into several cars in Wilmington
More TOP STORIES News