ARETHA FRANKLIN

Bill Clinton at Aretha Franklin's funeral: Former president plays 'Think' from his iPhone

EMBED </>More Videos

At Aretha Franklin's funeral, Bill Clinton memorialized the Queen of Soul as a woman with "breathtaking talent" who kept on charming audiences despite her illness. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT --
Bill Clinton memorialized Aretha Franklin as a woman with "breathtaking talent" who kept on charming audiences despite her illness.

Clinton described himself as an "Aretha groupie" and said he was thrilled to meet the Queen of Soul during her final public performance in 2017. Though she looked "gaunt," Clinton said, Franklin performed for 45 minutes.

"How you doing, baby?" she asked him.

"I'm doing better now," Clinton replied.

Clinton quipped that he was happy that Franklin's casket was still open when he arrived because he just had to see what she was wearing.

"I wonder what my friend has got on today. I wanted to see what the girl was carrying out," Clinton said to a wave of laughs and claps from the crowd. Franklin was clad in a gold gown, her fourth outfit of the week.

He ended his time at the pulpit by playing Franklin's rendition of "Think" on his iPhone and calling it the "key to freedom."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbill clintonaretha franklinfuneralcelebrity deathsu.s. & worldmusic newsMichigan
Related
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Remembering the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin's funeral in photos
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
ARETHA FRANKLIN
Presidents, pop stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul
LIVE: Aretha Franklin funeral and life celebration
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for this week
Mourners paying final respects to Aretha Franklin at public viewing
More aretha franklin
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Presidents, pop stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul
LIVE: Aretha Franklin funeral and life celebration
Made in America begins to take over the Ben Franklin Parkway
Miss America hopefuls arrive in Atlantic City
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect wanted for rape in Hatfield, Pa. identified
Man who shot Pa. state trooper gets up to 110 years
Philly police: Thieves stole $40,000 in rare insects, reptiles
Homeless man speaks after couple ordered to return donations
Delco flooding victims urged to report flood damage
Delaware man arrested for 5th DUI after wrong-way crash
Presidents, pop stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul
One person rescued after house explosion near Scranton
Show More
Woman shot, killed by police in Calif. was actress on 'ER'
Man ambushed, beaten and robbed in Kensington
Fmr. Eagles TE Brent Celek announces retirement
Family sues CHOP after death of premature baby
Scores of dead fish wash up on Avalon, NJ beach
More News