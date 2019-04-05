Arts & Entertainment

Billboard pulls rappers country song for 'not being country enough'

There's a song that has divided the music industry.

Yes, we're talking about Lil Nas X's viral hit "Old Town Road."

Sung by a rapper, coupled with a trap beat, but tells a classic country music story with cowboy imagery and banjos.

Soon after release, Billboard yanked the song from the "Hot Country Songs" chart saying "it does not embrace enough elements of today's country music."

If you look it up, a simple melody and three chords is the definition of a country music song.

Needless to say, the decision sparked a conversation about genre and race, and prompted artists like Billy Ray Cyrus to step in and give the song some "country cred."

Ironically, Cyrus' verses are less cowboy swagger and more diamonds and expensive cars.
