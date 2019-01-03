Billy Joel returning to Citizens Bank Park for 6th time

🎹🎹🎹🎹🎹🎹🎹



Congratulations to @billyjoel on being named our first music franchise! Join us at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, May 24 as we celebrate a record-breaking sixth consecutive year with the Piano Man!



Tickets go on sale 1/11: https://t.co/YydLBQuagX



🎹🎹🎹🎹🎹🎹🎹 pic.twitter.com/Hs5Zg8Fwax — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 3, 2019

The Piano Man is coming back to Philadelphia and will receive a key to Citizens Bank Park.Billy Joel will perform on Friday, May 24, 2019, for the sixth consecutive year at the home of the Phillies, the club announced Thursday.Joel will be honored with the first music franchise at Citizens Bank Park. As part of the residency, the Phillies will have a special kiosk set up to offer Billy Joel tour merchandise for sale during all home games in May.Joel, who turns 70 in May, holds the record for the most live performances by any artist in the stadium's 15-year history.An American Express presale runs Monday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Jan. 10 at 10 p.m.Presale ticket access will also be available for the May show through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Verified Fan registration opens on Thursday, Jan. 3 at 12 p.m. and continues until Sunday, Jan. 6 at 12 a.m.The Verified Fan presale will run on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Jan. 10 at 10 p.m.General public tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com and by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.Last year, drenching downpours caused a 45 minute rain delay for Joel's concert. But after the clouds cleared, Joel went on stage and entertained his fans.