ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free Black History Month screenings

EMBED </>More Videos

WAKANDA FOREVER: Audience members of all ages can get a free ticket to see 'Black Panther,' but you need to book it ASAP! (Disney)

As 'Black Panther' continues its march to the Oscars, audiences will have a second chance to catch the Best Picture nominee on the big screen.

Marvel announced Monday 'Black Panther' will return at participating AMC theaters on Feb. 1-7 in honor of Black History Month.

Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted tickets will be free for all ages.

Click here to claim your free 'Black Panther' tickets and to see a list of participating theaters.

Iger also announced Disney will make a $1.5 million donation to the United Negro College Fund, the nation's largest minority education organization.

'Black Panther' took home the Screen Actor Guild Awards' top honor on Sunday, putting the film in contention for best picture at the Academy Awards.

The film is nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design and Best Sound Editing.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentBlack PantherOscarsacademy awardsu.s. & worldmovie newsmarveldisney
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Geoffrey Owens makes Trader Joe's joke at the SAGs
Oscars 2019: What to know
Will 'Roma' become the first foreign language Best Picture?
Here's what to do in Philadelphia this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Nice But Cold Today, Snow Tomorrow
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
Police ID man struck by 2 vehicles in Gloucester Twp.
Philadelphia police search for missing 11-year-old girl
Man who donated kidney to mom now needs one himself
Juvenile seriously injured in Bucks County crash
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Show More
Painting stolen in front of visitors at Russian museum
Man gets 105 years for molesting girl while taking her to bus
Murder charges likely after NYPD search of Pa. landfill
Center City repairs at 20th & Chestnut to take weeks
Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent with Hampton University
More News