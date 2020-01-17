Blake Shelton joins Carrie Underwood at Wildwood country music festival

The Barefoot Country Music Fest announced Shelton as their second headliner on their Instagram account Friday morning.
The festival will see over 30 artists perform at the beach in Wildwood between June 19 to 21.
"Please help us welcome platinum-selling, CMA Five-time Male Vocalists of the Year, @BlakeShelton to the BCMF stage with Carrie Underwood and many more! Get your tickets now to the ultimate country music beach party on one of the best beaches in the world! www.bcmfest.com - payment plans available. More artists announcements coming in the next week or so - get ready, babes. WE ARE GOING TO ROCK YOU TO YOUR COUNTRY CORE!" the Instagram post read.
Tickets are on sale now.
General admission costs $149, VIP costs $279, and SVIP is $949.
For more details, visit https://barefootcountrymusicfest.com/