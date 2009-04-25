Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in Los Angeles

This April 25, 2009 file photo shows Bob Barker attending The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at The University of California Los Angeles, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Katy Winn, File)

LOS ANGELES --
Former "Price is Right" host Bob Barker was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital Monday for medical assistance that was considered not life-threatening.

Los Angeles paramedics were called to his home in Hollywood for an unspecified medical aid call.

They say they rushed a 94-year-old man to a local hospital. An immediate update on his condition was not available.

The hospitalization may have been related to increased pain from a previous back injury, some reports indicated. Barker has been hospitalized in the recent past for back pain and in 2017 injured his head in a fall at his home.

Barker hosted "The Price is Right" from 1972 to 2007.
In a 50-year career on television, he was also known for hosting the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants from 1967 to 1987.

He has also been involved in animal-rights issues across the country for decades.

