ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bob Einstein of 'Curb your Enthusiasm,' Super Dave fame dies at 76

Bob Einstein arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

LOS ANGELES --
The brother of Bob Einstein says the comedy veteran known for "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" has died. He was 76.

Einstein's younger brother, filmmaker and actor Albert Brooks, posted a tweet Wednesday in which he said Einstein "will be missed forever."

Brooks called Einstein a great brother, father and husband as well as a "brilliantly funny man."

Details of Einstein's death were not immediately available.

Einstein created and played the spoof daredevil character Super Dave Osborne, who appeared on comedy-variety shows and specials.

Einstein played Marty Funkhouser on Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

He won an Emmy for writing on the 1960s series "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," on which he also played opposite Tom and Dick Smothers.

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathstelevisionactorcomedianfamous death
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'A miracle:' Great-grandmother strikes it rich with $10M scratch-off win
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
Colton talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'
'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Victims with ties to Mummers killed in head-on crash
Teen charged with murder after baby found in Philly dumpster
Person of interest in custody after 3 West Philly fires
Teen dies after incident at Blue Mountain Resort
Police: Man gets into fight, fires AR-15 while fleeing
Fletcher Cox named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Man impaled on deer statue on Eakins Oval
'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76
Show More
Philadelphia Mummers Parade results
Ban on smoking at N.J. public beaches, parks in 2019
Action News Morning Update
At least 6 killed, 16 injured in Denmark train accident
Mega Millions: $425M jackpot won in NY, $4M ticket in Pa.
More News