Body of missing YouTube star Etika recovered in East River

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN -- The NYPD confirmed Tuesday that a body pulled from the East River is a YouTube star who has been missing since last week.

Police say Desmond Amofah's body was recovered from the water Monday night off Pier 16 in Lower Manhattan.

The belongings of the 29-year-old Amofah, who goes by the name "Etika" on YouTube, were also found nearby on the Manhattan Bridge.

He was a well-known YouTube gaming personality who had last been heard from around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, by phone.

He left a strange video last week, apologizing for "leaving such a stained legacy."

Fans started to become concerned after Etika live streamed a heated encounter with the NYPD in April, after they responded to his apartment for a possible suicide threat.
