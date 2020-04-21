Arts & Entertainment

Bon Jovi cancels summer tour due to COVID-19 pandemic

Bon Jovi's summer tour has officially been canceled.

The tour had already been postponed due to the pandemic.

In a statement Monday, the band says they decided to cancel entirely, allowing ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries.

The statement adds Bon Jovi looks forward to seeing everyone again on tour when "we can all safely be together."

No dates in the Philadelphia area had been announced prior the cancellation.

Jon Bon Jovi is one of the New Jerseyans taking part in the star-studded charity concert called "Jersey 4 Jersey."

RELATED: Star-studded fundraiser announced to benefit New Jersey Pandemic Fund- Airing on 6abc

It supports the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

You can watch the special event Wednesday at 7 p.m. on 6abc.

Statement from Bon Jovi regarding Bon Jovi 2020 tour:
"Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries. These are trying times. You've always been there for us and we'll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come."


