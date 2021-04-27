Bon Jovi bringing concert to drive-in theaters for 1 night only

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bon Jovi is ready to rock for a special event.The New Jersey Band is performing an exclusive, virtual show to kick off the "Encore Drive-In Nights" concert series.The event will be held one night only on May 22.The concert will play on some 300 drive-in and outdoor theater screens, including the Delsea Drive in Vineland, New Jersey, and at the Parking Lot Theaters in Exton, Chester County.- Each ticket admits one standard passenger car or truck (RVs and limousines not permitted).- You will only need to purchase one (1) ticket per vehicle of no more than six people.- All guests must have a seatbelt.- General Admission parking is based on a first-come-first-serve basis. The show is expected to be full. Please arrive early. Gates typically open an hour before showtime. Please check with your local venue for gate times.- Venue staff reserves the right to move cars as needed.- Guests must follow venue speed limits, cones and marked lanes.- Advertised start time is approximate. Most shows begin at sundown. Check your local venue for exact show time.- Guests must adhere to all venue rules and policies as well as state and local laws.- Children should not be left unattended.- Once a vehicle or person leaves the venue, no re-entry will be permitted.- Shows will go on rain or shine.- No refunds.- Prepare Before You Attend- To limit car battery usage, bring a battery-operated FM radio to listen to the concert.- Have hand sanitizer and masks available.- No weapons, legal or illegal drugs, or alcohol allowed.- No outside food or beverage is permitted unless a Food & Beverage Permit is purchased directly through the Encore Drive-In Nights ticketing platform or directly with the venue, where available. Please check with your local venue for their participation.- Sound will be broadcast through FM radio. Please see local venue for details.- Headlights must be turned off when facing the screen.- In the event of severe weather, you will be contacted regarding a reschedule or a potential refund. For up-to-date details regarding the event, please check with your local venue.- Know before you go! For up-to-date details regarding the event, please check with your local venue.