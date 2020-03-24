Arts & Entertainment

Bon Jovi seeks help writing song about coronavirus outbreak

New Jersey native and legendary rock star Jon Bon Jovi is writing a song about the coronavirus outbreak, and he wants your help with it.

"Tell me what you're going through, tell me if you're hurting," he says.

The musician wrote the chorus and first verse of "Do What You Can".

He has left the second verse open for fans to express their fear and frustrations.

You can share your lyrics or performance on BonJovi.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsingingjon bon jovicoronaviruscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
851 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Pa.
Philly's stay at home now in effect; 77 new cases reported
Trump wants US 'opened up and just raring to go by Easter'
Grocery shopping tips after workers test positive for COVID-19
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion virus aid package
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
LIST: COVID-19 testing sites around Delaware Valley
Show More
YMCA is offering child care for essential workers
Man dies, wife critical after ingesting additive to prevent virus
Delaware told to stay home, 91 COVID-19 cases
Woman stabbed at Suburban Station in Center City: SEPTA
NJ freezes nearly $1B in state spending because of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News