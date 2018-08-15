ENTERTAINMENT

Boyz II Men, Charlie Wilson to join Bruno Mars on tour

EMBED </>More Videos

Boyz II Men joining Bruno Mars on tour after Cardi B dropped out: Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on August 15, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Cardi B may have backed out of the Bruno Mars tour, but he's found four other acts to hit the road with him.

Mars announced Tuesday that Boyz II Men, Charlie Wilson, Ciara and "Boo'd Up" singer Ella Mai will perform during his upcoming fall concerts on his 24K Magic World Tour, which includes a stop at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on September 19.

Boyz II Men, who released their debut album in 1991 and launched multiple R&B and pop hits, will help Mars kick off the new shows on Sept. 7 in Denver.

Cardi B, who is featured on Mars' "Finesse" remix, backed out of the tour last month, saying she wasn't ready to leave her newborn baby.

Mars' tour will also visit Los Angeles, Detroit, Boston, Toronto, Dallas, Brooklyn and Nashville, Tennessee.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentconcertCardi Bbruno marslive musicmusicmusic newswells fargo centerSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
'Back to the Future' cast reunites at Fan Expo
Tickets to go on sale Monday for Lady Gaga's Las Vegas residency
Justin Timberlake book coming in October
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Local American Idol stars come home for concert in Upper Darby
J.D. Power honors 'Kimmel' as Most Reliable Midsize Late Night Talk Show
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
'Back to the Future' cast reunites at Fan Expo
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Walmart shooting suspect apologizes, bail set at $1M
CDC monitors measles cases in 21 states, including Pa., N.J.
Officials: Husband shoots wife in Delco, leads police on chase
'Black Panther' prom mom indicted for social security fraud
Officials: House fire in Solebury Twp. believed to be arson
Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says
Jim Gardner speaks with AG Josh Shapiro on Pa. priest sex abuse report
Puerto Rico officials say all of island now has power again
Show More
Rescuers comb concrete and steel after Italy bridge collapse
AccuWeather: Heating Up Today
Pat's Steaks now available nationwide
Man dies after shooting in Hamilton Township, Mercer Co.
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
More News