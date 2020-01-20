Brad Pitt's SAG Awards speech pokes fun at his 'Tinder profile,' Quentin Tarantino's love of feet

"I've got to add this to my Tinder profile," he joked while holding up the statuette.
While thanking his "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" costars, Pitt mentioned Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and "Margot Robbie's feet."
"Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA," he said.
The 56-year-old star took a moment to be serious and thank his fellow actors for their influence on his work.
"You all elevated my game. I certainly hope I did the same for you," he said.
Then he pivoted to joke about the role that landed him the win.
"Let's be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with wife," joked Pitt. "It was a big stretch."
The audience laughed and clapped, including -- as the cameras captured -- Jennifer Aniston.
👀 #sagawards pic.twitter.com/FdlHvoislr— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020
Aniston and Pitt were married in 2000, and their 2005 divorce was surrounded by media speculation that Pitt had been unfaithful with his "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie. He later married -- then divorced -- Jolie.
He ended his speech by encouraging his fellow actors to keep telling stories.