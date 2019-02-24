ENTERTAINMENT

Bradley Cooper among Oscar nominees with local ties

Oscar nominees with local ties. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on February 24, 2019. (AP Images)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The wait is almost over!

It's Oscars Sunday and you can see it unfold live only on 6abc.

And once again, there are several nominees that come from the Delaware Valley.

One of those nominees is the proud son of Jenkintown, Hollywood power player Bradley Cooper.

Bradley Cooper in Philadelphia to promote 'A Star is Born': Alicia Vitarelli reports on Action News at 4 p.m., September 13, 2018



The Germantown Academy alum is up for Actor in a Leading Role for "A Star is Born."

Bradley Cooper poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA Film Awards in London, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.



He's lost out on that honor for prior roles in "Silver Linings Playbook" and "American Sniper and lost the Actor in a Supporting Role race for "American Hustle."

Fans flock to diner where Bradley Cooper filmed movie. TaRhonda Thomas reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on February 23, 2019.



His co-star in "A Star is Born," Lady Gaga, is up for Actress in a Leading Role.

During the ceremony, they will sing "Shallow,' their famous duet in the film, which is nominated for Music (Original Song).

"A Star is Born" is also up for Best Picture.

Alicia Vitarelli interviews Bradley Cooper on September 13, 2018.



Bradley Cooper and Delaware native Will Fetters are up for Writing (Adapted Screenplay) for "A Star is Born."

In 2015, Cooper began working on the screenplay with Fetters, who is a native of Brandywine Hundred.

Fetters attended Salesianum High School and the University of Delaware.

Will Fetters arrives at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.



His mom, Judy, told Action News that her son had worked on the screenplay for 10 years.

Fetters' mom also says her son had Clint Eastwood and Beyonce in mind when he started writing "A Star is Born."

Malvern native and Temple University grad Adam McKay is nominated for Directing and Writing (Original Screenplay) for "Vice."

Adam McKay attends the 2019 Writers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Feb.17, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



McKay attended Penn State for a year before transferring to Temple.

He won a screenplay and writing Oscar for "The Big Short."

Marshall Curry, a 1992 graduate of Swarthmore College, is nominated for Documentary, Short Subject for his film "A Night at the Garden."

Marshall Curry arrives at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.



This is Curry's third Oscar nomination.

Watch the 91st Oscars on 6abc at 8 p.m.

