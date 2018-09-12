PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia-native Bradley Cooper was in Center City Wednesday night promoting his new film "A Star is Born."
The romantic film follows the story of a seasoned musician who falls in love with a struggling artist.
Cooper, a four-time Oscar nominee, stars alongside Grammy and Golden Globe winner Lady Gaga in the third remake of the 1937 original.
The film is his directorial debut and Gaga's first leading role in a major motion picture.
