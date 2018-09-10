Breakout: The 5 best escape rooms in Philly

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top escape rooms around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you're searching for the next great thrill around town.
1. Escape the 1980s - Escape Room Game
Photo: veronica k./Yelp
Topping the list is Escape the 1980s - Escape Room Game. Located at 1804 E. Passyunk Ave. in East Passyunk, this is the highest-rated escape game spot in Philadelphia, boasting five stars out of 83 reviews on Yelp.
According to its website, it comes from Steel Owl Adventure Rooms and is the largest escape room game in Philadelphia. Visitors can expect to enter a 1980s time warp and must work together to make sense of audio, visual and technology-based clues in order to get back to the future. No knowledge of the 80s is necessary to play and win this game.
2. Escape The Room Philly
Photo: Stan K./Yelp
Next up is Rittenhouse's Escape The Room Philly, situated at 1528 Walnut St., Suite 10. With 4.5 stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp, the escape game spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Choose between themed rooms like the Dig, in which visitors play as excavators who must solve a mystery as they try to make their way back to the surface of the Earth. Interested in turning up the heat? Try the Meltdown, a challenging room for escape room veterans, in which participants must stop a nuclear explosion.
3. MindEscape
Photo: mind escape/Yelp
Society Hill's MindEscape, located at 521 S. Fourth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the escape game spot five stars out of 44 reviews. On its website, the business says its games are appropriate for players with less-than-perfect English-language skills, such as tourists or first-generation immigrants.
Visitors can expect two rooms -- Escape Thai Prison and Escape Jack the Ripper -- that are suitable for teams of two to 12, depending on which adventure is selected. Private rooms are available. Each game should last about one hour.
4. Liberty Escape Rooms
Photo: Justice V./Yelp
Liberty Escape Rooms in Old City is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 45 Yelp reviews. History buffs, check out Revolution, which includes General Howe, the Sons of Liberty and a quest to find the Liberty Bell.
Are you more interested in a World War II adventure? Join an Allied commando team tasked with stealing a mysterious artifact from a secret vault controlled by the mystical Brotherhood of the Black Sun. Head over to 325 Cherry St. to try the games for yourself.
5. Philadelphia Room Escape
Photo: Philadelphia Room Escape/Yelp
Over in Rittenhouse, check out Philadelphia Room Escape, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp. Established in 2015, the rooms are suitable for those 12 and over with groups using creativity, brainpower and teamwork to solve the mysteries.
Escape room scenarios include Escape from Alcatraz, in which participants must investigate the strange sounds and lights coming from the cell of one of the United States' most notorious criminals -- who is also supposed to be dead. Or, investigate a mysterious pirate ship and search for five mystic stones in the Caribbean Pirate Ship room. You can find the escape game spot at 1520 Sansom St., Floor 2.