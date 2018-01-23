ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Britney Spears bringing concert to Bethlehem, Atlantic City

Britney Spears sings during her concert in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying))

Britney Spears is bringing her 'Piece of Me' tour to the Delaware and Lehigh valleys.

On Tuesday, July 17, Spears will be performing at Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, Pa.

Then for two nights, July 19th and July 20th, the tour stops at the Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The pop singer announced the new dates on her website on Tuesday morning.

Online: https://britneyspears.com/events
