Broadway's 'Anastasia' at the Academy of Music this weekend

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- If you're looking to travel to faraway places this weekend - look no further than Broad Street.
The Broadway musical "Anastasia" is at the Academy of Music and it takes the audience from the streets of Russia to the lights of Paris.
The show follows a young woman named Anya who is tricked into believing she may be a lost princess and sets out on a journey to discover the mystery of her past.
The performance features music from the Tony-award winning creators of the show "Ragtime" and is inspired by the 1997 animated film, "Anastasia."
"It's an animated movie, so you bring that onstage and they've added a lot more complicated and relatable storyline, I think. It makes it a lot more adult" said Stephen Brower, who plays Dmitry.
"Anastasia" runs at the Academy through Sunday, April 14.
