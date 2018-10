Budget Getaway: Philadelphia to Detroit and back again

Flights

At the heart of the Great Lakes region, Detroit is one of Conde Nast's must-visit destinations for 2018. Not only is Detroit known as a leader of American industry, the city's diverse communities also boast major contributions to music, art and architecture.Detroit was the first U.S. city to be named a "City of Design" by UNESCO, and is known as the home of Motown Records and the birthplace of techno. The city also offers many historic museums and arts institutions.Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively-inexpensive flights between Philadelphia and Detroit. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.---The cheapest flights between Philadelphia and Detroit are if you leave on November 5 and return from Michigan on November 7. Frontier Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $77.There are also deals to be had in January. If you fly out of Philadelphia on January 18 and return from Detroit on January 22, American Airlines can get you there and back for $143 roundtrip.To plan your stay, here are some of Detroit's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do, and customer satisfaction.For an all-around top recommendation, consider The MotorCity Casino Hotel . The hotel has a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $178. This Detroit casino hotel is near the Masonic Temple and the Fox Theater Building.Another 4.7-star option is The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit . Rooms are currently set at $179/night.This hotel is located close to the airport. Attractions in the neighborhood include Campus Martius Park, Joe Louis Arena, the Fox Theater Building and the GM Renaissance Center.If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, there's The Atheneum . With a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner, the hotel is one of the most luxurious in the city. Rooms are currently listed for $129/night.Situated in Detroit, this family friendly hotel is near Campus Martius Park, the GM Renaissance Center, Ford Field and Joe Louis Arena.Don't miss Detroit's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.First things first: where to get a drink. For a popular option, check out Green Dot Stables , which has an average of five stars out of six reviews on Skyscanner."The menu of Green Dot Stables is very eclectic," visitor Kenny wrote. "This can lead to a fun meal of trying things you may not have considered normally."Don't forget the essentials: where to get a drink. For a popular option, check out Slows Bar BQ , with 4.8 stars from 22 reviews."If you love baby back ribs, Slows has ribs that come sliding off the bone. So juicy," reviewer Lou wrote.Finally, there's Motor City Brewing Works Since beginning in 1994, MCBW has been committed to producing hand-crafted superior quality beer."Fantastic selection of craft beers as well as specialty pizza choices," wrote Jamison. "Great place to hang out on a lunch break or to get some drinks with friends at night."Not sure what to do in Detroit, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.First up is The Detroit Institute of Arts The museum features more than 60,000 pieces, including collections spanning the globe. In addition to single pieces, the museum hosts collections from America, Asia, Africa and Europe."What a fantastic house of art and culture, " wrote visitor DJ. "This has to be one of the most unique and special museums in the USA."Then, there's Ford Field Not a stranger to huge events, Detroit's Ford Field hosted Super Bowl XL in 2006 to a stadium full of football fans. Additionally, the stadium often hosts concerts, banquets and corporate events as well. Constructed of steel and glass, Ford Field rises prominently in Detroit's downtown entertainment district.Finally, spend some time at The Henry Ford Museum . The building is packed with exciting exhibits featuring themes that range from early aviation to famous inventions."When you visit the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, you will come away with a memorable experience that will last a lifetime," visitor Steve wrote.