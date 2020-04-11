Arts & Entertainment

Burning Man canceled amid COVID-19 crisis, virtual event to be held

BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. -- The COVID-19 outbreak has also claimed one of summer's more colorful festivals; the organizers of Burning Man have canceled this year's event.

There's a lot more to Burning Man than the stereotypical forms of free expression it is well-known for. The event draws tens of thousands of people to an isolated spot in the Nevada desert, KTVN reported.

This year's Burning Man festival was slated to start Aug. 30 and run through Labor Day, per usual.

RELATED: South by Southwest canceled amidst coronavirus outbreak

The organization is offering refunds for people who already bought tickets.

It's asking for donations to help minimize layoffs and what it calls other "belt-tightening measures."

A "virtual Black Rock City" event will replace the annual gathering this year, according to the Burning Man website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnevadalive musicfestivalburning mancoronavirusmusicu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grateful COVID-19 survivor surprises nursing staff at Temple University Hospital
Deadly police-involved shooting in Montgomery County
COVID-19 kills three members of the same Del. family
SEPTA changes mask policy after videos surface on social media
Here's what COVID-19 does to your lungs
Wolf suggests Pennsylvania virus cases could surge next week
Philadelphia reports largest daily death toll with 33 fatalities
Show More
Chase Utley, wife share look inside home during COVID-19
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Breezy
Philly Proud: Local brewery turns to making hand sanitizer
Philadelphia pastor to open church on Easter Sunday
Some New Jersey convicts could get home confinement under order
More TOP STORIES News