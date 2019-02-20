ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Can't-miss community and culture events in Philadelphia this week

Photo: Alice Donovan Rouse/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this week?

From a town hall meeting on constitutional rights to a fundraiser hosted by students working for peace in Palestine, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Know Your Rights Town Hall Meeting





Tonight, review your rights at a town hall meeting hosted by the Barristers' Association of Philadelphia, Inc. The free discussion will feature local attorneys and community leaders who will discuss what to do if you're stopped or questioned by the police, and how to best exercise your constitutional rights.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Our House Culture Center, 6380 Germantown Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Art Exhibition: Amplifying Civic Power in North Philadelphia





On Friday, enjoy a free art exhibit from The Village of Arts and Humanities. "Amplifying Civic Power" showcases two social change projects in North Philadelphia. Refreshments will be served, and music will be provided by DJ Dan "Dilemma" Thomas.

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: The Philadelphia Foundation, 1835 Market St., Suite 2410
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Palestinian Nights at Howard Gittis Student Center





Also this Friday evening, join Temple's Students for Justice in Palestine for its annual Palestinian Nights fundraiser. Traditional Palestinian foods, poetry, music, a Dabke performance, dancing, and arts and crafts are on the agenda.

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Howard Gittis Student Center, 1755 N. 13th St., Room 200AB
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
