Can't-miss community and culture events in Philadelphia this week

Looking to get out into the community this week?From a town hall meeting on constitutional rights to a fundraiser hosted by students working for peace in Palestine, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown.---Tonight, review your rights at a town hall meeting hosted by the Barristers' Association of Philadelphia, Inc. The free discussion will feature local attorneys and community leaders who will discuss what to do if you're stopped or questioned by the police, and how to best exercise your constitutional rights.Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6-7:30 p.m.Our House Culture Center, 6380 Germantown Ave.FreeOn Friday, enjoy a free art exhibit from The Village of Arts and Humanities. "Amplifying Civic Power" showcases two social change projects in North Philadelphia. Refreshments will be served, and music will be provided by DJ Dan "Dilemma" Thomas.Friday, Feb. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.The Philadelphia Foundation, 1835 Market St., Suite 2410FreeAlso this Friday evening, join Temple's Students for Justice in Palestine for its annual Palestinian Nights fundraiser. Traditional Palestinian foods, poetry, music, a Dabke performance, dancing, and arts and crafts are on the agenda.Friday, Feb. 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Howard Gittis Student Center, 1755 N. 13th St., Room 200AB$10