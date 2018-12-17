Can't-miss seasonal and holiday events in Philadelphia this week | Hoodline

WVC Holiday Party

'Tis the season to celebrate.From ugly sweater parties to bar crawls, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Philadelphia. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---On Tuesday, female veterans and their families are invited to a holiday meal, complete with gifts. This is a free event.Tuesday, Dec. 18, 5-7 p.m.259 N Lawrence St.FreeOn Wednesday, wear your ugliest sweater to One Liberty Observation Deck and enjoy a view of the city while partaking in light bites from Di Bruno Bros and Insomnia Cookies. Cocktails will be available for purchase and there will be a guest performance by The Mummers' Fralinger String Band.Wednesday, Dec. 19, 6-8 p.m.One Liberty Observation Deck, 1650 Market St., #5700.$10Know a kid who wants a toy? Of course you do. On Saturday, the first 80 people who RSVP will receive a free toy.Saturday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.4445 Griscom St.FreeTo wrap it up, get your holiday garb on and get crawling to 10-plus bars, including the Christmas-themed Tinsel. Your ticket gets you drink specials, free holiday swag, like beads and Santa hats, and DJs and entertainment at certain locations. Be sure to bring your ID.Saturday, Dec. 22, 12-6 p.m.Smokin' Betty's, 116 S. 11th St.$10 (Early Bird General Admission); $20 (General Admission)