Can't-miss seasonal and holiday events in Philadelphia this week | Hoodline

Photo: Alasdair Elmes/Unsplash

By Hoodline
'Tis the season to celebrate.

From ugly sweater parties to bar crawls, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Philadelphia. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
WVC Holiday Party





On Tuesday, female veterans and their families are invited to a holiday meal, complete with gifts. This is a free event.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 5-7 p.m.
Where: 259 N Lawrence St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bar 57: Ugly Sweater Night




On Wednesday, wear your ugliest sweater to One Liberty Observation Deck and enjoy a view of the city while partaking in light bites from Di Bruno Bros and Insomnia Cookies. Cocktails will be available for purchase and there will be a guest performance by The Mummers' Fralinger String Band.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 6-8 p.m.
Where: One Liberty Observation Deck, 1650 Market St., #5700.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Free Toys





Know a kid who wants a toy? Of course you do. On Saturday, the first 80 people who RSVP will receive a free toy.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: 4445 Griscom St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

JINGLE BARS Philadelphia Holiday Bar Crawl





To wrap it up, get your holiday garb on and get crawling to 10-plus bars, including the Christmas-themed Tinsel. Your ticket gets you drink specials, free holiday swag, like beads and Santa hats, and DJs and entertainment at certain locations. Be sure to bring your ID.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 12-6 p.m.
Where: Smokin' Betty's, 116 S. 11th St.
Price: $10 (Early Bird General Admission); $20 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
