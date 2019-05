Cardi B due in court in New York City after rejecting plea in strip club melee

NEW YORK -- Cardi B is expected to return to court in Queens Friday.She is charged with ordering an attack on two bartenders at a New York City strip club named Angels.Cardi B is accused of throwing bottles and chairs at the bartenders after accusing them of having sex with her husband.The hip hop superstar refused a deal that would have given her a conditional discharge if she pleaded guilty to assault.She has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and one of assault.The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, dropped a new single at midnight called "Press" that appears to reference her court battles and her fights with the media.The strip club incident happened just weeks after she was involved in a dispute with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party.----------