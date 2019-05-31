Arts & Entertainment

Cardi B expected to appear in Queens court after rejecting plea

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Cardi B is expected to return to court in Queens Friday.

She is charged with ordering an attack on two bartenders at a New York strip club.

The hip hop superstar refused a deal that would have given her a conditional discharge if she pleaded guilty to assault.

She has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and one of assault.

The 26-year-old dropped a new single at midnight called "Press," that appears to reference her court battles and her fights with the media.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentqueensnew york citycardi bassaultcourt
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack
Family of teen suicide victim upset after school excludes her in yearbook
Tree crashes into Delaware County home
4 accused of sexually assaulting child while producing porn in NJ
Wanted man found hiding in trunk at Pa. auction center
AccuWeather: Finally Dry and Sunny
Cherry Hill girl among 8 co-champions in National Spelling Bee
Show More
Police: 4 arrested in Dunkin' Donuts burglary spree in NJ
CDC posts photo of poppy seed muffin with ticks to educate
Suspect shakes hands with onlookers in wild LA police chase
Weekend Happenings - May 31, 2019
Drivers stranded as flash flooding hits Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News