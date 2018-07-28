ENTERTAINMENT

Carrie Fisher to make appearance in next Star Wars film

Carrie Fisher to make appearance in next Star Wars film.

The late Carrie Fisher will be making an appearance in the next chapter of the Star Wars series.

The Disney company has announced that previously unreleased footage of Fisher will be used in the film, for Episode Nine.

Director J.J. Abrams also says that Billy Dee Williams will be reprising his role as Lando Calrissian.

Mark Hamill will return as Luke Skywalker, alongside cast members Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac.

Star Wars: Episode IX lands in our galaxy in December 2019.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.

