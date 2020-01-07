Carrie Underwood to headline Jersey Shore country music festival

The inaugural festival will see over 30 artists perform at the beach in Wildwood between June 19 to 21.
The Barefoot Country Music Fest's Instagram post Tuesday morning announcing Underwood read:
"Wow. Just letting this sink in... Our first headliner announcement for our first year! Please join us in welcoming this seven-time Grammy Award winning gal who has sold over 64 million records worldwide and 26 No. 1 hits - WELCOME our FIRST HEADLINER to the Barefoot Country Music Fest Stage, @CarrieUnderwood."
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday at 8 a.m.
General admission costs $149, VIP costs $279, and SVIP is $949.
For more details, visit https://barefootcountrymusicfest.com/