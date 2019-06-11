Catch these musical hits heading to Broadway Philly stage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5335336" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2019-20 FYI Philly Broadway Philly preview (1 of 10) Broadway Philly comes to Broad Street and the 2019-2020 season kicks off in October.

Three of the shows coming for 2019-2020 feature music icons. "Summer" tells the story Donna Summer, her perseverance through troubling times told through her groundbreaking music. "Escape to Margaritaville" uses the legendary songs of Jimmy Buffet as the backbone for a fanciful romp. "Spongebob the Musical" showcases music from music stars like John Legend, Steven Tyler, Panic! At the Disco and Lady Antebellum. Jeannette Reyes has a preview.