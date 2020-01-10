WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Arts & Entertainment
Cecily Tynan goes 1-on-1 with Jimmy Kimmel
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WPVI
Jimmy Kimmel talks about Philadelphia and Jim Gardner during a one-on-one interview with Cecily Tynan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainment
california
jimmy kimmel live
entertainment
jimmy kimmel
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of 5 found dead inside Mayfair home
Multi-vehicle accident shuts down EB I-76
Teen dead after serious crash involving school bus in Delaware
Suspect killed in Frankford shootout was wanted on parole violation
McClure Elementary School parents outraged over asbestos meeting
'Our little miracle': Woman with transplanted uterus gives birth to baby boy
Pa. native Brad Rutter pays homage to Eagles on Jeopardy G.O.A.T.
Show More
Demonstrators protest NJ vaccination exemption bill in Trenton
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
Cheltenham Twp. Walmart shooting suspect sentenced
Embiid to have surgery on left hand, out indefinitely
House approves measure to restrain Trump's actions against Iran
More TOP STORIES News