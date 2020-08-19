entertainment

'Chariots of Fire' and 'Star Trek' star Ben Cross dies after short illness

LOS ANGELES, California -- Ben Cross, an actor who starred in the Academy Award-winning film "Chariots of Fire" and "Star Trek," has died. He was 72.

His representative Tracy Mapes said the actor died Tuesday after a short illness. The actor's daughter, Lauren Cross, said her father died in Vienna, Austria.

A family statement called Cross a born showman and entertainer who was a walking encyclopedia of music that could "sing anything."

"He was a man who taught us to embrace our feelings, whatever they may be," the statement said. "We are grateful for the time we had with him. His spirit lives on in our hearts through his words, his music, and the love that we still feel."

Cross was a veteran actor who broke through with the 1981 film "Chariots of Fire," which won the Oscar for best picture. He had the leading role as Olympic runner Harold Abrahams in the true story about two British athletes at the 1924 Games.

Cross starred alongside Sean Connery and Richard Gere in the 1995 film "First Knight." He played Spock's father Sarek in the 2009 reboot of "Star Trek" and portrayed Prince Charles in the television film "William & Kate: The Movie" in 2011.

In other roles, Cross was the leading character in the TV miniseries "Solomon" in 1997. In the same year, he appeared as Captain Nemo in the CBS remake of "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea."

Mapes said Cross had just finished filming the horror movie "The Devil's Light" with Virginia Madsen for Lionsgate. He will star in the upcoming "Last Letter From Your Lover."

Cross was survived by his wife, two children and three grandchildren.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityentertainmentmoviesactorhollywoodtelevisioncelebrity deathsnationalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Philly duo Smith, Hart starring in 1980s movie remake
60-year-old 'Jazz on a Summer's Day' documentary gets new life
RZA creates jingle to replace ice cream song that has racist ties
Citizens Bank Park hosts drive-in concerts: AJR, DJ Jazzy Jeff
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead after gunman opens fire on group; 11 shot on Tuesday night
Officials investigate stabbing at popular N.J. water park
Cancer-causing pesticides lurking in park soil, group says
Jill Biden, Bill Clinton to speak at DNC night 2: WATCH LIVE
Evictions at homeless camps paused after court petition
Jill Biden's former students full of pride ahead of DNC speech
Manhunt underway for suspect who opened fire on Philly officer
Show More
CA teen fights for his life after contracting COVID-19 twice
NJ restaurant officials call for timeline for indoor dining
Philly-area students have renewed concerns about COVID-19 on campus
2 kids shot in separate shootings: Police
NJ, NY add Delaware back on 14-day quarantine list
More TOP STORIES News