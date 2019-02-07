ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cheap flights from Philadelphia to San Antonio, and what to do once you're there

By Hoodline
No travel bucket list would be complete without San Antonio, Texas. From the iconic history of the Alamo, to amusement parks, SeaWorld, the San Antonio Aquarium and Zoo, the city has plenty of attractions for the whole family. The downtown area's River Walk is full of shops, bars and restaurants, with plenty of nearby theaters, Texas' first modern art museum and numerous universities.

Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Philadelphia and San Antonio in the next few months, including some popular hotel options and highly reviewed local attractions.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Cheapest San Antonio flights




The cheapest flights between Philadelphia and San Antonio are if you leave on April 8 and return from Texas on April 10. Frontier Airlines currently has tickets for $235, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had earlier in April. If you fly out of Philadelphia on April 5 and return from San Antonio on April 8, American Airlines can get you there and back for $278 roundtrip.

Top San Antonio hotels




To plan your stay, here are some of San Antonio's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The Hotel Havana (1015 Navarro St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Hotel Havana, which has a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner. Rooms are currently available for $105. It's located close to the San Antonio Central Library, the River Walk and the Alamo.

"This hipster boutique palace is covered in oak and accentuated with bright popping colors. The details are exquisite," wrote reviewer Isis.

The Grand Hyatt San Antonio (600 E. Market St.)

There's also the 4.8-star rated The Grand Hyatt San Antonio, which has rooms for $119/night.

"A beautiful new hotel in downtown," wrote visitor Tyson. "Their amenities are wonderful and the rooms modern and spacious."

The Sheraton Gunter Hotel San Antonio (205 E. Houston St.)

If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, there's The Sheraton Gunter Hotel San Antonio. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $98/night. Nearby attractions include the San Antonio Majestic Theater and River Walk.

Featured San Antonio food and drink




If you're looking to snag a bite at one of San Antonio's many quality eateries, here are a few popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.

Bakery Lorraine (306 Pearl Parkway, #110)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

One of San Antonio's most popular spots for treats is Bakery Lorraine, which has an average of five stars out of 12 reviews on Skyscanner.

"Located in the Pearl," wrote visitor Margaret. "Scrumptious in every way -- truly authentic French patisserie. ... Quiche, croissants, pain au chocolat, eclairs, delicious salads and sandwiches to boot. Must leave room for one of their magical macarons!"

Tiago's Cabo Grille (8403 State Highway151, #101)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Another popular dining destination is Tiago's Cabo Grille, with five stars from eight reviews.

Magnolia Pancake Haus (606 Embassy Oaks)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Also worth considering is Magnolia Pancake Haus, which is one of San Antonio's favorite spots for breakfast.

"The buttermilk pancakes melt in your mouth -- you won't be disappointed," wrote Alexis.

Featured local attractions




To round out your trip, San Antonio offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are a few top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.

The San Antonio River Walk (849 E. Commerce St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

First up is The San Antonio River Walk, which offers a variety of attractions and was once hailed as "the American Venice." Much more than a typical walkway, this Texas attraction has the best dining, attractions and entertainment around.

The Shops at La Cantera (15900 La Cantera Parkway)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Then, there's The Shops at La Cantera.

"The newest luxury shopping center in the city, there is something here for everyone. There are a great variety of restaurants here as well," wrote reviewer Tyson.
SeaWorld San Antonio (10500 Sea World Drive)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Finally, spend some time at SeaWorld San Antonio.

"Whether you're a Texas local or on a family vacation, SeaWorld San Antonio has it all," wrote visitor Joe. "From interactive touch pools to live shows, there is an animal experience, thrilling rollercoasters and a waterpark."
