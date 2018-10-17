HALLOWEEN

ABC's Halloween schedule begins with 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown'

(ABC)

It's time for Halloween specials, Charlie Brown!

ABC's 2018 Halloween programming kicks off Thursday night with the 1966 special It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown! followed by the Toy Story Halloween special. After that comes a host of frightful and delightful Halloween specials for your favorite ABC comedies and other programs:

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Toy Story OF TERROR!, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

FRIDAY, OCT. 19

Fresh Off the Boat, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Speechless, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 24

The Goldbergs, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

American Housewife, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

Modern Family, 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT

Single Parents, 9:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. CT

FRIDAY, OCT. 26

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

SUNDAY, OCT. 28

America's Funniest Home Videos, 7 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. CT

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

WEEK OF OCT. 29

General Hospital, Check local listings

MONDAY, OCT. 29

Dancing with the Stars, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

TUESDAY, OCT. 30

The Conners, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

black-ish, 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT

Splitting Up Together, 9:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. CT

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 31

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, 11:35 p.m. ET | 10:35 p.m. CT

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionhalloweenABCdancing with the starsblack'ishthe goldbergsmodern familyfresh off the boatholidaythe connerscharlie brown
HALLOWEEN
Zoo animals receive Halloween treat
FYI Philly: Fall flavors in full swing
Spook-tacular Halloween cocktails
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
More halloween
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
Music events worth seeking out in Philly this week
6abc Loves the Arts: The 27th annual Philadelphia Film Festival
Fishman, Robinson on 'The Conners' transition, tone
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Melania Trump speaks in Philly after emergency landing
No winning Mega Millions ticket; jackpot climbs to $868M
Wolf-like dog on the loose prompts alarm in North Wilmington
Neighbors tried to rescue victims in deadly BurlCo fire
Video shows burglars combing through Philly family's home
Murder charge for grandmother after toddler found in oven
Bus plows through highway median in suspected case of road rage
Target opens new small-format stores in Philadelphia area
Show More
Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
Police: Woman attempts fraud at Montco bank
Bucks Co. residents warned to watch for more possible explosives
Uber driver accused of kidnapping, assaulting passenger
Canada starts legal recreational marijuana sales
More News