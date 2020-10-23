QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Check your tickets! According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, someone bought a $1 million winning ticket at a Bucks County grocery store.
Lottery officials said the winning $1,000,000 Extreme Cash Scratch-Off ticket was sold at the Giant Food Store at 1465 Broad St. in Quakertown. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
RELATED: Man wins $1 million jackpot twice on same day
$1,000,000 Extreme Cash is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted on the Pennsylvania lottery website.
Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call 1-800-692-7481, officials said.
All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.
RELATED: $3M scratch-off lottery ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Bucks County
Check your tickets! $1M scratch-off ticket sold at Bucks County Giant Food Store
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News