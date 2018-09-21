Chef Sunny Anderson joins Eagles Drumline on 'Rachael Ray'

Celebrity chef Sunny Anderson loved watching Super Bowl LII so much so she, like most of Philadelphia, still has the game on the DVR.So when 'The Rachael Ray Show' gave her the opportunity to visit Philly, the home of the Super Bowl Champion Eagles, she jumped at the chance.Sunny made her way to Lincoln Financial Field to join the team - the Eagles Drumline, that is.Watch the video above to see how Sunny did.'The Rachael Ray Show' airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on 6abc.------