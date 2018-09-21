ENTERTAINMENT

Chef Sunny Anderson joins Eagles Drumline on 'Rachael Ray'

Sunny Anderson joins Eagles Drumline during the Rachael Ray Show on September 21, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Celebrity chef Sunny Anderson loved watching Super Bowl LII so much so she, like most of Philadelphia, still has the game on the DVR.

So when 'The Rachael Ray Show' gave her the opportunity to visit Philly, the home of the Super Bowl Champion Eagles, she jumped at the chance.

Sunny made her way to Lincoln Financial Field to join the team - the Eagles Drumline, that is.

Watch the video above to see how Sunny did.

'The Rachael Ray Show' airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on 6abc.

