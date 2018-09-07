Cher bringing 'Here We Go Again' tour to Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --You won't need to turn back to time to see Cher in concert once more in Philadelphia.
The multi-award winning singer and actress is bringing her 'Here We Go Again' Tour to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, April 20.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 14 at 12 p.m. through WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200 or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.
This will be Cher's first cross-country tour in five years.
She was most recently seen in the film 'Mamma Mia 2 - Here We Go Again.'
Cher is expected to perform many of her hits along with some new songs from the 'Dancing Queen' album - Cher's tribute to the music of ABBA - out September 28.
The Oscar, Emmy, Cannes Film Festival and Grammy Award winner is scheduled to be honored at the Kennedy Center later this year.
She is also co-producer of 'The Cher Show,' the upcoming Broadway musical opening December 3 and is currently touring Australia and New Zealand.
Cher is currently doing a series of residencies in Las Vegas.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps