ENTERTAINMENT

Cher bringing 'Here We Go Again' tour to Philly

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.' (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
You won't need to turn back to time to see Cher in concert once more in Philadelphia.

The multi-award winning singer and actress is bringing her 'Here We Go Again' Tour to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, April 20.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 14 at 12 p.m. through WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200 or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.

This will be Cher's first cross-country tour in five years.

She was most recently seen in the film 'Mamma Mia 2 - Here We Go Again.'

Cher is expected to perform many of her hits along with some new songs from the 'Dancing Queen' album - Cher's tribute to the music of ABBA - out September 28.

The Oscar, Emmy, Cannes Film Festival and Grammy Award winner is scheduled to be honored at the Kennedy Center later this year.

She is also co-producer of 'The Cher Show,' the upcoming Broadway musical opening December 3 and is currently touring Australia and New Zealand.

Cher is currently doing a series of residencies in Las Vegas.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentcherconcertwells fargo center
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Rapper Post Malone involved in crash in California
Auditions for American Idol held at Franklin Square
Police captain auditions for Idol in message to city visitors
Live Nation: Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker Sweepstakes
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rapper Post Malone involved in crash in California
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Auditions for American Idol held at Franklin Square
A look at 'Smokey and the Bandit' & other Burt Reynolds movies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Philly Special 2.0: Eagles trick Falcons with "Philly Philly" play
Counterfeit cash cycles through Philadelphia area
GoFundMe: Johnny Bobbitt will receive balance of funds
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
Video shows bed bug infestation in SEPTA bus seat
Eagles beat Falcons 18-12
WATCH: Eagles unveil their Super Bowl championship banner
2 men rescued from sinking car in Delaware River
Show More
AccuWeather: Not As Hot, Spotty Downpours Today
Carper wins, antiestablishment wave ebbs in Delaware
Rapper Post Malone involved in crash in California
VIDEO: Man arrested after jumping on Fresno police car
Mom says 4-year-old is 'traumatized' after being assaulted by family friend
More News