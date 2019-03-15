Cheri Oteri discusses growing up in Philly, new film "Turkey's Done"

One of the films is a short called "Turkey's Done," which stars Upper Darby native and Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri.
The film is about a housewife who welcomes her cheating husband home on Thanksgiving Day for a dinner he will never forget.
In an interview with 6abc, Oteri discusses growing up in the Delaware Valley, filming in South Philadelphia, and more.
Watch the full interview:
The film is produced by Philly natives Monique Impagliazzo, Jennifer Tini, and Krystal Tini.
The hope is to turn "Turkey's Done" into a feature length film.