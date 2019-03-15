Cheri Oteri discusses growing up in Philly, new film "Turkey's Done"

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5194837" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Comedian Cheri Oteri discusses growing up in Philly and her new film 'Turkey's Done' in this 6abc.com interview.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This year's Women's Film Festival has kicked off at the Kimmel Center and some familiar faces are being featured on the big screen.One of the films is a short called "Turkey's Done," which stars Upper Darby native and Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri.The film is about a housewife who welcomes her cheating husband home on Thanksgiving Day for a dinner he will never forget.In an interview with 6abc, Oteri discusses growing up in the Delaware Valley, filming in South Philadelphia, and more.The film is produced by Philly natives Monique Impagliazzo, Jennifer Tini, and Krystal Tini.The hope is to turn "Turkey's Done" into a feature length film.