Arts & Entertainment

Chinatown's New Late Night Spot: Day 'N' Nite Hookah Lounge

By Bethany Owings
Day 'N' Nite Hookah is more than just a nightclub. The lounge describes itself as a vibe and a place where artists can showcase their talents. 6ABC's Jeannette Reyes sees what all the buzz is about out at Day 'N' Night Hookah Lounge on Cherry St in Chinatown.
Day N Nite Philly | Day 'N" Nite Instagram

908 Cherry St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
---------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcenter city philadelphiafyi phillyfyi nightlife
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News