chrissy teigen

Chrissy Teigen shares how daughter Luna honors baby Jack's ashes

Jack, Chrissy Teigen's third child with her husband, singer John Legend, passed away before his birth and the couple shared personal photos in the hospital following their loss.
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
LOS ANGELES -- Chrissy Teigen is continuing to be open about her family's grief.

Jack, her third child with her husband, singer John Legend, passed away before his birth and the couple shared personal photos in the hospital following their loss.

Teigen penned a personal essay about their grief and on Monday she posted a video of their 4-year-old daughter, Luna, with the box containing Jack's ashes.

"im just thinking a lot about jack today," the caption read. "our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way."

In the video, Jack's ashes are seen in a box tied with some "blessed, holy Thai string," in honor of Teigen's heritage.

She said Luna had placed a therapy bear and a piece of her favorite snack, Pirate's Booty, with her brother's ashes.

"This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen," Teigen said.

In the video featuring Luna the youngster can be heard saying, "Hi guys. Hi this is baby Jack and I'm Teddy. I'm Luna. How are you doing today?"

Teigen said it was "a weird post" while adding, "I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini," referencing Luna.

"life is infinitely better with her in it," Teigen wrote. "I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentparentingfamilyotrcchrissy teigen
RELATED
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
CHRISSY TEIGEN
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
Local fertility expert weighs in on Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy loss
Chrissy Teigen offers $200K to bail out protesters
Chrissy Teigen tweet sparks chicken debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. reports more than 4K new cases, Bucks Co. issues warning
Philly schools delay return of hybrid learning
Biden fights to confront crises -- and Trump admin resistance | LIVE
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Mayfair
Trump campaign sues to block Pa. election result
New social media platform with no fact-checking on the rise
Show More
Has Gritty met his match? Meet Grittney
As COVID-19 cases rise, stores again limit sale of toilet paper
Gov. Murphy imposes new COVID-19 restrictions: Everything you should know
Driver shot, crashes into Lawndale property
Trump election challenges not same as 2000 Florida recount
More TOP STORIES News