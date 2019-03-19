Arts & Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen tweet sparks chicken debate

Chrissy Teigen has her own theories about poultry - or chicken, to be exact.

The model turned foodie is "calling foul" on social media.

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, trashed chicken breasts, which are often considered the healthiest part of the bird because the white meat has less fat.

"Chicken breast is extremely popular for being literally the worst part of a chicken," Teigen wrote.

She didn't stop there, declaring, "The best breast is equal to the worst thigh."

Teigen got plenty of responses, pro and con. She went on to post video of herself making a chicken teriyaki bowl for her followers, where she said she'd use chicken breast to appease that portion of her audience.

In the end, she tweeted that she'd have to keep chicken breasts out of her kitchen: "update: sorry guys I gotta use thighs I cannot give you food at 50%"
