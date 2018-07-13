#ICYMI: Taylor Swift's #reputation Tour is in Philadelphia tomorrow and Saturday! Here is what you need to know. #repTourPhilly pic.twitter.com/i6909uAqfb — LincolnFinancialFld (@LFFStadium) July 12, 2018

There are a number of restrictions for Taylor Swift fans attending the 'Reputation Tour' at Lincoln Financial Field.The Berks County native will perform Friday and Saturday night at the Linc in South Philadelphia.The Linc is enforcing its clear bag policy. Concertgoers' bags must be made of see-through material and cannot exceed 12"x6"x12"."No purses or backpacks will be allowed. CLEAR BAGS ONLY will be admitted into the stadium," the official Lincoln Financial Field Twitter account tweeted.The safety policy concerns more than just bags. Posters can be no larger than 11" by 17". Glow sticks and lights that require battery packs are not permitted.------