ENTERTAINMENT

Clear bag policy in effect for Taylor Swift concert at Linc

EMBED </>More Videos

Clear bag policy in effect for Taylor Swift concert. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 13, 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There are a number of restrictions for Taylor Swift fans attending the 'Reputation Tour' at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Berks County native will perform Friday and Saturday night at the Linc in South Philadelphia.

The Linc is enforcing its clear bag policy. Concertgoers' bags must be made of see-through material and cannot exceed 12"x6"x12".

"No purses or backpacks will be allowed. CLEAR BAGS ONLY will be admitted into the stadium," the official Lincoln Financial Field Twitter account tweeted.

The safety policy concerns more than just bags. Posters can be no larger than 11" by 17". Glow sticks and lights that require battery packs are not permitted.


------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmenttaylor swiftconcertlincoln financial field
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Free Shawn Mendes concert highlights NFL Kickoff event in Philly
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease
Al Pacino spotted at Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 must-see music events in Philadelphia
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Musikfest back in business after weekend flooding
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News