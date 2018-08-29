ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Comcast reports problems in Philadelphia and South Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Brian Taff on Action News at 4 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2017. ( (AP Photo/Alan Diaz))

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Some Comcast customers in Philadelphia and South Jersey are reporting problems with their service.

Viewers calling Action News say they are unable to watch broadcast stations, including 6abc.

The ComcastCares customer service account acknowledged Xfinity TV customers "may be having issues."

There was no immediate word on when the issue would be fixed.



If you are looking for your favorite ABC programs, you can download the ABC app to watch them.

Find download links at 6abc.com/Apps

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentphilly newscomcast
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'The View' co-host team: Fox News' Abby Huntsman to join
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards nominees
Mourners paying final respects to Aretha Franklin at public viewing
Street closures for Made in America 2018 in Philadelphia
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Arrest made in fatal stabbing at Center City SEPTA station
Tractor-trailer crash in New Jersey blamed on road rage
Philly detective under investigation for racially-charged letter
Go-kart crash leaves woman dead in Cape May Co.
Arrest in hit-and-run that killed man, 70, getting ice cream
2 men arrested for brazen Chester murder
Philadelphia Eagles help out after gear stolen from youth team
11-year-old dies after being found in hot car
Show More
Hundreds of bees swarm Times Square hot dog stand
VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants
VIDEO: Charity jar stolen from Wawa store in New Jersey
Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans after ruling
Gun battle erupts outside of West Philly rec center
More News