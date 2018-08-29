Some customers in Philadelphia and South Jersey may be having issues with their Xfinity TV service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) August 29, 2018

Some Comcast customers in Philadelphia and South Jersey are reporting problems with their service.Viewers calling Action News say they are unable to watch broadcast stations, including 6abc.The ComcastCares customer service account acknowledged Xfinity TV customers "may be having issues."There was no immediate word on when the issue would be fixed.If you are looking for your favorite ABC programs, you can download the ABC app to watch them.Find download links at------