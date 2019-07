EMBED >More News Videos 2019-20 FYI Philly Broadway Philly preview (1 of 10) Broadway Philly comes to Broad Street and the 2019-2020 season kicks off in October.

"Come From Away" is a story about the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks when 38 planes were diverted to a small town nearly doubling their population. The story shows how the people of Gander in Newfoundland embraced their unlikely visitors during a tragic and scary time. Karen Rogers has a preview.