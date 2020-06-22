Arts & Entertainment

Comedian DL Hughley tests positive for COVID-19 after fainting onstage

Comedian D.L. Hughley has announced he's tested positive for COVID-19, following his collapse onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a video posted to Twitter on Saturday, Hughley says he was tested while being treated for exhaustion and dehydration after passing out at Zanies on Friday.

He says the COVID-19 diagnosis was surprising because he was otherwise asymptomatic.

He plans to quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days. The rest of the 57-year-old's shows at the Zanies club were canceled.

In addition to stand-up comedy, Hughley is an actor, author and television and radio host.
