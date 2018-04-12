Comedian Jim Gaffigan headlining Musikfest 2018

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) --Comedian Jim Gaffigan will be headlining Musikfest this summer in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Gaffigan will perform on the Sands Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Sunday, August 5th.
JUST ANNOUNCED on @B104! Comedian @JimGaffigan headlines the Sands Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Sunday, 8/5! Gaffigan is the 2nd comedian to headline the 'Fest in our 35 year history. Tickets go on sale next week. #MUSIKF35T pic.twitter.com/0xkwjgDKPe— #MUSIKF35T (@Musikfest) April 12, 2018
He is the second comedian to perform at Musikfest in its 35 years. Jerry Seinfeld performed in 2015.
Other music headliners include Jason Mraz, Brantley Gilbert, Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threquxdown Tour, Styx and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.
Tickets for Jim Gaffigan are $44-$69 and go on sale starting Tues., April 17, at 10 a.m.
Other tickets are available now at Tickets.artsquest.org/
