Arts & Entertainment

Comedian Rip Taylor, confetti-throwing staple of 1970s game shows, dies at 84

Rip Taylor arrives at the 16th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards on Friday, Jan. 14, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Comedian Rip Taylor, known for being an exuberant celebrity guest on shows like "Hollywood Squares" and "The Gong Show," has died at age 84, a representative has confirmed.

Charles Elmer Taylor had a long career in show business, dating back to appearances on the Jackie Gleason Show in the 1960s. He was a guest star on countless TV shows, but perhaps is best remembered for entertaining and outrageous appearances on TV game shows and talk shows in the 1970s.





He was known for showering himself and his audience with confetti, pulling up his bright toupee and delivering ridiculous one-liners.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
